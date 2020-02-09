Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 118.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 99.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $22,247,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

