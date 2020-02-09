Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CorVel worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 21.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,383 shares of company stock valued at $563,355. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRVL. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

CRVL stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

