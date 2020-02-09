Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Balchem by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Balchem by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Balchem by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $113.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.