Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

