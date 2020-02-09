Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

