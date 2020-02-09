Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $193.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $198.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.03.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

