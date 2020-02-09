Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,835 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Forward Air worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $63.77 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

