Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

