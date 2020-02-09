Starbase Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $64,225.00 and approximately $654.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.98 or 0.05756649 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00129788 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.