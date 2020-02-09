Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

