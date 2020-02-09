Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 780,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $68,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.42. 8,073,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,695. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

