STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.28 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.28 million and $484,819.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010940 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, Tokens.net, DSX and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Tokens.net, IDCM, OKCoin, Ethfinex, DSX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.