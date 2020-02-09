State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cooper Companies worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $348.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.25. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $271.23 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

