State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.39 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Marvell Technology Group worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $24.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,800 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

