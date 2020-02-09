State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Teleflex worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX opened at $375.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $269.22 and a fifty-two week high of $390.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $2,479,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $4,822,918. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

