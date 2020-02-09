State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,380 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of First Republic Bank worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 208.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 527.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRC opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

