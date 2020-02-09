State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,350 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $24,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $429,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $5,050,990. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

