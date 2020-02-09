State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,618 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of WellCare Health Plans worth $22,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

