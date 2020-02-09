State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,260 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,344,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,427,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3,092.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 126,496 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 67,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,779,000 after acquiring an additional 56,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $182.33 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

