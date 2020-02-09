State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,420 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.16.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

