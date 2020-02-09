State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,350 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Nucor worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

