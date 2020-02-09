State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,420 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

