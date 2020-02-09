State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,759 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of International Paper worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

