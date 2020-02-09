Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.68 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Koinex and Radar Relay. Status has a total market capitalization of $58.88 million and $40.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Bittrex, DragonEX, ABCC, Cobinhood, Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex, IDCM, Binance, Neraex, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bithumb, ChaoEX, IDEX, Livecoin, Koinex, Kucoin, GOPAX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, IDAX, Ovis, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, Upbit, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.