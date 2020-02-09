Steem Dollars Trading Up 11.9% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00008822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Bittrex. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $280,399.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,050.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.04411168 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00759996 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,268,082 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

