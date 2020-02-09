Steem Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002002 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex and GOPAX. Steem has a total market capitalization of $72.17 million and $1.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,062.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.05 or 0.04433228 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00766841 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018576 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000463 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,472,624 coins and its circulating supply is 357,498,530 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Poloniex, GOPAX, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.