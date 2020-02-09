SteepCoin Market Cap Hits $20,272.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,272.00 and $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006235 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002094 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.