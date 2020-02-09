Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,076.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Stipend has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $115,076.00 and $45.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

