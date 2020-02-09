StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.45.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.78. 1,469,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 192,178.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after buying an additional 1,750,746 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

