Storj Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $21.73 million and $2.02 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, OKEx, ABCC, Upbit, Huobi, IDAX, Gate.io, Tidex, Binance, Ethfinex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bittrex, CoinTiger and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

