Storm Price Tops $0.0013 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Coinrail. Storm has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storm has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bancor Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, YoBit, WazirX, Binance, Kyber Network, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

