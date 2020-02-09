STPT (STPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $476,822.00

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, STPT has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. STPT has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $476,822.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

