Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 15,693 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.19. 873,107 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.