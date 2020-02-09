Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,628 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 275,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The stock had a trading volume of 382,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,197. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

