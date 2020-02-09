Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 167.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,073,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,695. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

