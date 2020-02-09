Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,454. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.