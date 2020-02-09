Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,356,000 after buying an additional 168,507 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

