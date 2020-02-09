Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,776. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

