Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

NAN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,481. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

