Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,149 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 310,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,794,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,348,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,526,000 after buying an additional 228,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. 8,340,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

