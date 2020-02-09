Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 34,050 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 528,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 48,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

