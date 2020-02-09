Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,860 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 54.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 12.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 242,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. 2,172,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

