Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,571 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $43.56. 1,829,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

