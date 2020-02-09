Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,295. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

