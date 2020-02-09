Stratis Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $43.16 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00004295 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009055 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001164 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006006 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,675,951 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Crex24, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, Bithumb and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.