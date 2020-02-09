Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $413,874.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, BitForex and HitBTC. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $413,874.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, BitForex, Binance, IDEX, DragonEX, Mercatox, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

