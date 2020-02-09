StrongHands Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $481,677.00 and approximately $431.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,690,487,395 coins and its circulating supply is 16,277,293,041 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, STEX, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

