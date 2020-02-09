Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.