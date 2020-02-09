Substratum Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Bitbns. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $9,121.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Radar Relay, Tidex, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

