SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) & SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Head to Head Analysis

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and SCYNEXIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMMIT THERAPEU/S $56.50 million 0.95 $9.99 million $0.84 1.99 SCYNEXIS $260,000.00 188.58 -$12.47 million ($0.49) -1.71

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS. SCYNEXIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUMMIT THERAPEU/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMMIT THERAPEU/S -2,107.69% -59.95% -42.26% SCYNEXIS -11,653.81% -230.55% -78.70%

Risk & Volatility

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and SCYNEXIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMMIT THERAPEU/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 SCYNEXIS 0 0 6 0 3.00

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. SCYNEXIS has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 450.60%. Given SCYNEXIS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats SUMMIT THERAPEU/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead DMD product candidate is ezutromid, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial; and lead CDI product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trials. It has strategic alliance with the University of Oxford to develop utrophin modulators. The company was formerly known as Summit Corporation plc and changed its name to Summit Therapeutics plc in February 2015. Summit Therapeutics plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

